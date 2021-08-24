UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Kill Three Colliers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The unidentified armed men shot dead three colliers near Marwar area located on Eastern outskirt of the district on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were standing near the coalmine when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were identified as Hidayat-ur Rehman, Abdul Wali and Gull Hakeem.

Law enforcement agencies (LEAs) reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started search to arrest the outlaws.

