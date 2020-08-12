Gunmen kill two people in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead two persons at Mazai Adha area of Quetta on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victims were near the Mazai Adha when armed assailants riding a motorbike came there and opened fire on them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving bullets.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital (BMC) where both deceased were identified as 28-year-old Muhammad Agha and 22-year-old Abdul Nafay.

The bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started investigation.