Gunmen kill two policemen guarding polio vaccination team

(@imziishan)

Two policemen were killed when unknown gunmen opened firing at polio vaccination team near Lal Qala Markhani bridge here on Wednesday

Lower Dir , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Two policemen were killed when unknown gunmen opened firing at polio vaccination team near Lal Qala Markhani bridge here on Wednesday.

The policemen were guarding polio immunization team.

The martyrs include constable Furman and Jawan Makram of the Special Police Force.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation to arrest culprits involved in the incident.