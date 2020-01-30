Gunmen kill woman, small girl in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Unknown gunmen shot dead two persons including a small girl at Shahji Chowk near Qambrani Road area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim woman along with a minor girl was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they died on the spot after receiving serious injuries.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the bodies to civil hospital for medico legal formalities.

The motive behind the killing could not be ascertains so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.