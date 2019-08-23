UrduPoint.com
Gunmen Killed Man In Quetta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:18 PM

Gunmen killed man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man near Kuchlak, 25 km away from provincial capital on Friday.

According to police spokesman, the victim identified as Muhammad Amad was on way to somewhere when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him near Khuclak's suburb area and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital where it was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

