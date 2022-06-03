Gunmen Kills A Man In Sibi
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 01:10 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :A man was killed on Friday within the precinct of Levis Thana Loni, Sibi District official sources confirmed.
"Unknown armed men opened fire at a man identified as Sanaullah Gola killing him on the spot," Levy officials said.
The body of the deceased was shifted to District Headquarter Hospital Sibi for medico-legal formalities.
Cause of the killing is yet to be ascertained.
Further probe was underway.