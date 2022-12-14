Gunmen kills barber in Panjgur

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Unidentified gunmen on Wednesday killed a barber in Panjgur district of Balochistan, police said.

They said the deceased person has been identified as Ismail resident of Chah Papliwala Lodhran Punjab.

The victim had gone out of the shop to fetch water and was returning when he was shot dead.

The dead body was shifted to the teaching hospital Panjgur and later sent to the native area after the medico-legal procedure.