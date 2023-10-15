ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A police patrol from Golra police station came under gunfire from unidentified assailants on Saturday in Sector E-12 which later succeeded to arrest an injured attacker.

According to reports, the police team was conducting routine surveillance when they signaled a suspicious vehicle to halt. Without warning, the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be three individuals, began firing at the officers before making a swift getaway from the scene.

Fortunately, due to the prompt implementation of security protocols, no casualties were reported among the law enforcement personnel. However, during the pursuit of the fleeing suspects, one of the perpetrators sustained injuries due to police firing and was subsequently apprehended by the authorities.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered weapons and ammunition in the possession of the arrested suspect. Additionally, the confiscated vehicle revealed tools commonly associated with car theft.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to locate and detain the remaining suspects involved in the attack, with ongoing search operations and checkpoints established across the area.

A case has been registered at Golra Police Station regarding the incident, and authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police by calling 15 or using the ICT-15 app, to ensure the safety and security of the community.