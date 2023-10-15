Open Menu

Gunmen Open Fire On Police Patrol In Islamabad's Sector E-12

Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Gunmen open fire on police patrol in Islamabad's Sector E-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) A police patrol from Golra police station came under gunfire from unidentified assailants on Saturday in Sector E-12 which later succeeded to arrest an injured attacker.

According to reports, the police team was conducting routine surveillance when they signaled a suspicious vehicle to halt. Without warning, the occupants of the vehicle, believed to be three individuals, began firing at the officers before making a swift getaway from the scene.

Fortunately, due to the prompt implementation of security protocols, no casualties were reported among the law enforcement personnel. However, during the pursuit of the fleeing suspects, one of the perpetrators sustained injuries due to police firing and was subsequently apprehended by the authorities.

Upon further investigation, the police discovered weapons and ammunition in the possession of the arrested suspect. Additionally, the confiscated vehicle revealed tools commonly associated with car theft.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified efforts to locate and detain the remaining suspects involved in the attack, with ongoing search operations and checkpoints established across the area.

A case has been registered at Golra Police Station regarding the incident, and authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police by calling 15 or using the ICT-15 app, to ensure the safety and security of the community.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Police Police Station Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

3 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
 TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

4 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

5 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan