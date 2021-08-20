Gunmen shot dead man in Ketch

Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Saami near Ketch area of Balochistan on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man in Saami near Ketch area of Balochistan on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Shahjahan was on way to somewhere when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.