Gunmen shot dead man in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sabzal Road area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Bahadur Khan resident of Mach, was near the Sabzal Road when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started search to arrest outlaws.