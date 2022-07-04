UrduPoint.com

Gunmen Shot Dead Man In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Gunmen shot dead man in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Unknown armed men shot dead a man at Sabzal Road area of Quetta on Monday.

According to police sources, the victim, identified as Bahadur Khan resident of Mach, was near the Sabzal Road when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

The reason behind the murder could not be ascertained so far. Police registered a case and started search to arrest outlaws.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Fire Quetta Police Road Died Man From

Recent Stories

Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of ..

Third "Awami Theatre Festival" at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi is in full sw ..

2 minutes ago
 Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq s ..

Somerset further Pakistan links with Imam-ul-Haq signing

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM announces free electricity for household ..

Punjab CM announces free electricity for households using 100 units per month

29 minutes ago
 SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's ho ..

SC asked to take notice of tapping Imran Khan's home landline phone

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to incre ..

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) set to increase flights to Skardu

1 hour ago
 Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Bo ..

Dua Zahra is nearer to 15 years of age: Medical Board

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.