Gunmen shot injured man in Pishin

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured a man near Qazi House area of Pishin district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Muhammad Farooq was standing near the House when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to civil hospital for medical aid.

The reason for attack could not be ascertained so far.

Levies force registered a case and started investigation.