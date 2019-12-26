Gunmen shot injured man in Quetta

Unknown armed shot injured a 22-year-old man at Khuda-i-Dad Chowk area of city on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Unknown armed shot injured a 22-year-old man at Khuda-i-Dad Chowk area of city on Thursday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Ehsan Ullah was near Imran Marriage Hall when armed assailants came there and opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he received wounds on the spot.

Police on information of reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.