Gunmen Shot Injured Two Men In Quetta

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Gunmen shot injured two men in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Unknown gunmen shot injured two persons at Nawan Killi area of Quetta on Sunday.

According to police sources, the both victims identified as Muhammad Saleem and Abdul Malik were present in a shop when armed assailants came there and opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received bullet wounds. The injured were rushed to civil hospital for medical aid.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

