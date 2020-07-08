Gunmen shot injured two men in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Unknown armed men shot injured two persons at Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot injured two persons at Sariab Mill area of Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victims were near the Sariab Mill area when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at them and fled from the scene.

As a result, they received wounds on the spot.

Police on information reached the site and shifted the injured to civil hospital for medical aid where the victims were identified as Khush Muhammad and Liaqat Shah.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained so far.

Police registered a case and started investigation.