Gunmen Shot Killed Man In Quetta

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 10:37 PM

Gunmen shot killed man in Quetta

Unknown armed men shot killed a 25-year-old man on National Highway near Mengal Abad area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Unknown armed men shot killed a 25-year-old man on National Highway near Mengal Abad area of Quetta on Friday.

According to police sources, the victim identified as Nisar Ahmed was on way home when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

