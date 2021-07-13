UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gunmen Shot Two People In Dasht

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 10:09 PM

Gunmen shot two people in Dasht

Two persons were injured in an firing incident near Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured in an firing incident near Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Bashir Ahmed and his son were on their way to somewhere in a car when unknown armed assailants opened fire at them and fled.

As a result, both father and son received bullet injuries.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Car Mastung

Recent Stories

Cop honoured for social service after video goes v ..

2 minutes ago

France defends tougher vaccine rules as bookings s ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed in quarrel during cricket match

4 minutes ago

SU to organize final seminars of PhD/M.Phil schola ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Karachi directs to remove unsafe bill ..

4 minutes ago

Chairman senate condoles death of Hamdan Bugti

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.