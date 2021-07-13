Gunmen shot two people in Dasht

Two persons were injured in an firing incident near Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Two persons were injured in an firing incident near Dasht area of Mastung district on Tuesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Bashir Ahmed and his son were on their way to somewhere in a car when unknown armed assailants opened fire at them and fled.

As a result, both father and son received bullet injuries.

Levies Force registered a case and started investigation.