Gunny bags for 53,988 metric ton wheat distributed in Muzaffargarh

Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen Saturday said the gunny bags for 53,988 metric ton wheat has been distributed among 2,023 growers against the initial set target of 2,029,991 metric ton wheat procurement for the district

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen Saturday said the gunny bags for 53,988 metric ton wheat has been distributed among 2,023 growers against the initial set target of 2,029,991 metric ton wheat procurement for the district.

He said the wheat purchasing process was continued in Tehsils Muzaffargarh and Kot Adu by the food department while PASCO was purchasing wheat in Tehsils Alipur and Jatoi.

The food department had set up 9 and 8 centers in Tehsils Kot Adu and Muzaffargargh respectively, adding that the growers have started to bring their wheat at some of these centers.

He said that some 1246 metric ton wheat had been purchased so for out of which 510 metric ton at Kot Addu and 736 metric ton at Muzaffargarh.

He said that the wheat procurement and gunny bags distribution process was made transparent as per policy and the facilities were being provided to growers at all centres.

The deputy commissioner said that gunny bags were being provided to small growers on priority basis.