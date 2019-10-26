UrduPoint.com
Guns Cannot Suppress Kashmir Freedom Struggle: National Assembly Speaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 06:58 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination cannot be silenced with gun and atrocities as illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces was most tragic chapter of the history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Saturday said that the struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination cannot be silenced with gun and atrocities as illegal occupation of Kashmir by the Indian forces was most tragic chapter of the history.

"Kashmir dispute is a burning issue and an unending threat to the peace not only for the region but also for the entire world,' the Speaker said in a message received here regarding Black Day being observed worldwide on October 27th by the Pakistanis and Kashmiris in protest against illegal occupation of Kashmir Valley by Indian armed forces in 1947.

He urged upon the international community to play its due role to end atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian security forces in Occupied Kashmir and peaceful settlement of this core issue.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Valley, Qaiser said that our relations with the Kashmiri brethren were not only based upon the religion, civilization and humanity but also related to blood.

He said that Pakistan was firmly committed to finding out a just and peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of people of Kashmir.

He assured the Kashmiri people that Pakistan would continue its moral, political and diplomatic support at regional and international forum till the realization of their objectives.

He lamented the indiscriminate use of pellet guns on unarmed protestors depriving of their eyesight, incidents of human rights violations, rape and detention of Kashmiri leadership and imposition of curfew in held valley. He was confident that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not go waste.

The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri in his separate message has said that human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) had a long history and United Nations had declared it a disputed territory.

He said that India itself approached the UN and promised to honour the Kashmiris' right of self-determination and hold plebiscite in IOK. He called for an end to human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir and urged upon United Nations and Human Rights Organization to pay special attention for peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of Kashmiri people.

