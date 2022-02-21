'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday organized a 'Gur Mela', depicting the colors of the rural life that remained a center for attraction for the locals

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed and Cholistan Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan inaugurated the festival. The festival was organized by Senior Tutor Office and Directorate of Farms which provided an opportunity to the urban population to enjoy the beautiful colors of rural culture and enrich the younger generation with eastern traditions and values.

On the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "It is the need of the hour to promote our rich culture." He added that UAF was reaching out to the farming community to introduce agricultural modern trends that will boost production per acre and ensure the food security. He said that farmers' conventions and spring festival had been mapped in the month of March.

He added that it would provide a platform to experts, farming community, policy makers and industry to sit together in order to address the challenges in agriculture sector.

Dr. Naseem Ahmed said that UAF, being the first agricultural university in the subcontinent, was taking marvelous steps to bring innovation in agriculture. He said that agriculture sector was contributing 19 percent to GDP.

Dr. Sajjad Ahmed said that and poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector which was considered backbone of the economy.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali said that different aspects of rural life had been highlighted in the festival so that the students can enjoy and observe the rural culture.

UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Dean Sciences Dr. Asghar Bajwa, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Director Farms Dr. Haroon Zaman, Dr. Ashar Mahfooz, Dr. Ijaz Ashraf, Dr. Asim Aqeel, Dr. Benish and others attended.