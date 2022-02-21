UrduPoint.com

'Gur Mela' Held At University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2022 | 09:27 PM

'Gur Mela' held at University of Agriculture Faisalabad

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday organized a 'Gur Mela', depicting the colors of the rural life that remained a center for attraction for the locals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Monday organized a 'Gur Mela', depicting the colors of the rural life that remained a center for attraction for the locals.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan along with University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naseem Ahmed and Cholistan Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Muhammad Sajjad Khan inaugurated the festival. The festival was organized by Senior Tutor Office and Directorate of Farms which provided an opportunity to the urban population to enjoy the beautiful colors of rural culture and enrich the younger generation with eastern traditions and values.

On the occasion, Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said, "It is the need of the hour to promote our rich culture." He added that UAF was reaching out to the farming community to introduce agricultural modern trends that will boost production per acre and ensure the food security. He said that farmers' conventions and spring festival had been mapped in the month of March.

He added that it would provide a platform to experts, farming community, policy makers and industry to sit together in order to address the challenges in agriculture sector.

Dr. Naseem Ahmed said that UAF, being the first agricultural university in the subcontinent, was taking marvelous steps to bring innovation in agriculture. He said that agriculture sector was contributing 19 percent to GDP.

Dr. Sajjad Ahmed said that and poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector which was considered backbone of the economy.

Senior Tutor Dr. Shaukat Ali said that different aspects of rural life had been highlighted in the festival so that the students can enjoy and observe the rural culture.

UAF Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Anas Sarwar Qureshi, Dean Sciences Dr. Asghar Bajwa, Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Principal Officer Students Affairs Dr Shahbaz Talib Sahi, Senior Tutor Dr Shaukat Ali, Director Farms Dr. Haroon Zaman, Dr. Ashar Mahfooz, Dr. Ijaz Ashraf, Dr. Asim Aqeel, Dr. Benish and others attended.

Related Topics

Lahore Agriculture March Cholistan Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal Colle ..

CM to perform ground-breaking of Dhoke Dalal College for Women on March 4: Sh Ra ..

39 seconds ago
 Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting o ..

Ukraine seeks urgent UN Security Council meeting over Russia threat

40 seconds ago
 95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

95 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

42 seconds ago
 Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain ..

Russia's Defense Minister Says Ukraine May Obtain Tactical Nuclear Weapons

44 seconds ago
 Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukrain ..

Putin says to decide 'today' on recognising Ukraine rebels

6 minutes ago
 Putin: Russia Stepped Up Work With US, NATO for Sa ..

Putin: Russia Stepped Up Work With US, NATO for Sake of Successful Development

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>