Gur merger into sugar HS code dents jaggery trade in KP, hampers export to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :Gur Mandi Association President Ihsanullah Mohmand on Tuesday urged the authorities' concerned to issue a separate HS code for export of gur (jaggery) as its merger in code with sugar and brown sugar as gur had badly dented the trade of jaggery.

The Customs authorities have included gur (jaggery) in code with sugar and brown sugar as gur (jaggery) was an agro-based organic product cooked widely around sugarcane producing areas across South Asia and Africa from sugarcane juice.

Talking to APP, Ihsanullah said the decision taken by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was aimed to restrict smuggling of sugar to neighbouring country, but also created problems for gur manufacturers and traders of the country.

"Gur making and selling is a seasonal trade starting from October to March and around one hundred thousand people are associated with it," he added. Only in Peshawar Gur Mandi, there are around 260 numbers of Arthies (Traders) and everyone of them employs around five to six number of labourers for loading and unloading of trucks. There are gur markets in every district including major ones in Charsadda and Mardan.

There are hundreds of thousands of Ghani (gur making units by boiling sugar cane syrup in large black wok) in Charsadda, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Buner and some southern districts which are providing direct job opportunities to thousands of rural laborers besides same number in urban localities.

He said the jaggery produced in KP especially in Charsadda district has a very unique taste and exported to neighbouring countries.

Ehsan, who is also General Secretary of All Pakistan Agriculture Produce, opined that if government extends supports and Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) takes measures for promoting Gur in international market, our country can earn a handsome amount of foreign exchange.

He said 99 per cent of gur (jaggery) produced in KP was exported to Afghanistan but the export of gur has curtailed our trade to half reducing the supply of around 30,000 bags of 78 kg of jaggery only in Peshawar market to 15,000 bags on daily basis, because of which traders suffered huge financial losses.

Ehsan Mohmand also demanded of the government to take strict measures against sale of synthetic gur being produced and sold in markets.

He also asked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hilal food and Safety Authority to take notice of availability of gur in market after completion of sugar cane crushing season which starts in October to March.