Gur Wali Chai' A Healthy Hot Drink In Winter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Gur wali Chai' a healthy hot drink in winter

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) With the advent of the winter season, 'gur chai` or jaggery tea is the most favorite hot drink as it helps fight several winter-related diseases.

Dr. Abdul Rehman, a health expert, told APP that nutritious and tasty 'Gur wali chai' attracts most people in cold weather and the sale of jaggery increases from November to February. Apart from staving off the cold, the tea helps in fighting several winter-related diseases, he added. Hassan Khichi, a rural man, said during winter he never takes sugar tea as gur is cheap and its tea is better than sugar tea in nutrition, taste and overall vitality."It is very common to eat 'gur' in winter and my family still love to take gur Chai in the season," he added.

A vendor who sells `gur chai' at Shaheen Chowk Sargodha said, "This tea is basically taken by rural persons, who are familiar with the benefits of jaggery.

It is affordable in price and its nutritive value makes it a hit among the masses".

Doctors also recommend tea prepared with jaggery as it is a rich source of iron, potassium, vitamins and helps in detoxification of liver, good for digestive system and enhances immunity. Medical expert Dr. Waqas Naeem said jaggery contains potassium and sodium, which play an important role in the maintenance of acid levels in the body as well as it makes sure that a normal level of blood pressure is properly maintained. "If you suffer from aches and pains in your joints, eating jaggery can provide you with much-needed relief," he says.

