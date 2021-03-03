Gurdeep Singh of PTI wins minority seat in Senate

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :The minority candidate of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf, Gurdeep Singh was elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by getting 103 votes in senate elections.

According to unofficial results, Gurdeep Singh of PTI got 103 votes, Ranjeet Sigh of JUI-F got 25 votes while Asif Bhatti of Awami National Party got 12 votes. Five minority ballot papers were rejected.