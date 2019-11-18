UrduPoint.com
Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Opened For Public

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur opened for public

The government has formally opened newly renovated and expanded Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for the general public

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The government has formally opened newly renovated and expanded Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur for the general public.

A large number of people across the country were visiting the Kartarpur Corridor in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Devji.

Officials said people should bring their computerised national identity cards (CNICs) with them, while the entry ticket worth Rs 200 per person is also issued to each visitor.

