UrduPoint.com

Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Rejects Indian Propaganda About Closer Of Kartarpur Corridor

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 01:07 AM

Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejects Indian propaganda about closer of Kartarpur Corridor

General Secretary Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, while rejecting the Indian baseless propaganda regarding closer of Kartarpur Corridor, said that it was India which was not opening the corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, while rejecting the Indian baseless propaganda regarding closer of Kartarpur Corridor, said that it was India which was not opening the corridor.

In a statement issued here Friday, Sardar Ameer Singh said that Kartarpur Corridor which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020, was reopened by Pakistan on October 2, 2020. He said that the Indian government should desist from its bigotry and reopen Kartarpur Corridor.

Sardar Ameer Singh also appealed the Indian Sikh leaders including the political leaders to play their role in reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

He appreciated the government of Pakistan for including the Sikh Yathrees from India in B-category from C-Category on humanitarian grounds and opening the Wagah border for them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Wagah March October Border 2020 From Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Catalonia seeks to reimpose curfew in Barcelona

Catalonia seeks to reimpose curfew in Barcelona

2 minutes ago
 Youth commits suicide in Golarchi area of Badin

Youth commits suicide in Golarchi area of Badin

2 minutes ago
 Over Half of Croatian Adults Vaccinated Against CO ..

Over Half of Croatian Adults Vaccinated Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Rogli ..

Australian Storer wins on Vuelta mountain as Roglic holds lead

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months ..

Moscow Court Sentences Navalny's Ally to 12 Months of Travel Curbs

8 minutes ago
 Ukraine to Spend $7.5Bln on Missile Armament by 20 ..

Ukraine to Spend $7.5Bln on Missile Armament by 2031 - Security Council Chief

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.