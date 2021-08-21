Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee rejects Indian propaganda about closer of Kartarpur Corridor

General Secretary Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, while rejecting the Indian baseless propaganda regarding closer of Kartarpur Corridor, said that it was India which was not opening the corridor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :General Secretary Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Sardar Ameer Singh, while rejecting the Indian baseless propaganda regarding closer of Kartarpur Corridor, said that it was India which was not opening the corridor.

In a statement issued here Friday, Sardar Ameer Singh said that Kartarpur Corridor which was closed due to COVID-19 pandemic on March 16, 2020, was reopened by Pakistan on October 2, 2020. He said that the Indian government should desist from its bigotry and reopen Kartarpur Corridor.

Sardar Ameer Singh also appealed the Indian Sikh leaders including the political leaders to play their role in reopening of Kartarpur Corridor.

He appreciated the government of Pakistan for including the Sikh Yathrees from India in B-category from C-Category on humanitarian grounds and opening the Wagah border for them.