Gurdwaras, Ancient Havelis To Be Restored, Promises HR&MA Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Provincial Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Dr. Muhammad Shoaib has said that old Gurdwaras and ancient havelis would be restored to preserve the historic heritage of Sikhism.

He was talking with the Sikh pilgrims coming from America and other countries to attend the Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, during a dinner-cum-meeting hosted by the HR&MA Department and Youth Development Foundation (YDF) here on Sunday. YDF Head Shahid Rahmat, HR&MA Director Muhammad Yousaf were present.

The secretary said that on the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab, the construction and restoration activities would start soon, adding that a plan to build a community center for Sikh community at Nankana Sahib was also under consideration. He also highlighted the department’s initiatives taken for Sikh community.

He congratulated the yatrees on the 554nd birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, saying that every year special care was taken for the Sikh community.

The pilgrims greatly appreciated the services of the department for maintaining the religious places and facilitating the Sikh community for performing their religious rituals at Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Hasan Abdal and Kartarpur. “Pakistan is the safest country in the world for us, and it is like our send home” they commented.

In the delegation Laddie Aulakh, Kanwaljit Kaur Aulakh, Avnet Kaur Aulakh, Karminder Dhaliwal, Sookham Dhaliwal, Nirmal Sidhu,Harjit kaur Sidhu, Dilbagh Singh, Pritam Singh, Gurmeet kaur,

Baljit kaur Sidhu,Paramjit Kaur,

Kamaljit Kaur Gill, Hardiyal Singh Kang, Kanwaljit kaur Kang, Simran kaur Kang, Raman jit Kaur, Vickram Singh and

Harpreet Kaur were include.

