UrduPoint.com

'Gurr Mela' At UAF Remains Centre Of Attraction For Jaggery-lovers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

'Gurr Mela' at UAF remains centre of attraction for jaggery-lovers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a 'Gurr Mela', which remained a centre of attraction for jaggery-lovers as different dishes of 'Gurr' were put on display there.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the mela, organised by the Directorate of Farms and Senior Tutor Office at UAF Heritage Virsa Farm while Jessica Mudjitaba International Program Specialist USDA, Asmat Raza Agriculture Specialist USDA, Senior Adviser USAID Dr Mubashra Mukadas, Program Manager MRL CABI Sabyan Faris, Dr Jason Sandahl, Dr Wayne Jiang, Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Rai Asif, Director Farms Dr Safdar Ali, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that fairs play an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture.

He said that the university was staging Spring Festival at the advent of March with a special focus on agriculture and rural culture in order to provide a platform to the farming community to discuss with agricultural experts, policy makers and industry for addressing their issue and agricultural uplift.

Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif said that the country was blessed with rich culture. We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation, he added.

Dr Safdar Ali said that the university is used to hold such events that not only highlight our rich culture but also provide recreation and entertainment facilities to the locals to refuge from monotonous routine.

Dr. Shoukat Ali said that the nations who keep their generations connected with their glorious past and traditions set new heights of development.

Related Topics

Agriculture March From Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA ..

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of the UEFA Champions League Launched Glo ..

29 minutes ago
 UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake vic ..

UAE continues to send relief aid to earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria

36 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

HBL PSL 8: Zalmi chose to field against Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalm ..

PSL 2023 Match 05 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will Win

1 hour ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

2 hours ago
 LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, assoc ..

LCCI invites budget proposals from chambers, associations, varsities for Budget ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.