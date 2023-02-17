'Gurr Mela' at UAF remains centre of attraction for jaggery-lovers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) arranged a 'Gurr Mela', which remained a centre of attraction for jaggery-lovers as different dishes of 'Gurr' were put on display there.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan inaugurated the mela, organised by the Directorate of Farms and Senior Tutor Office at UAF Heritage Virsa Farm while Jessica Mudjitaba International Program Specialist USDA, Asmat Raza Agriculture Specialist USDA, Senior Adviser USAID Dr Mubashra Mukadas, Program Manager MRL CABI Sabyan Faris, Dr Jason Sandahl, Dr Wayne Jiang, Principal Officer PRP Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Dr Rai Asif, Director Farms Dr Safdar Ali, Senior Tutor Dr Shoukat Ali, Director Students Affairs Dr Nadeem Abbas, Dr Haroon Zaman and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan said that fairs play an important role in exposing the youth to eastern traditions and rural culture.

He said that the university was staging Spring Festival at the advent of March with a special focus on agriculture and rural culture in order to provide a platform to the farming community to discuss with agricultural experts, policy makers and industry for addressing their issue and agricultural uplift.

Principal Officer PRP Dr Jalal Arif said that the country was blessed with rich culture. We have to inculcate our rich values in the generation, he added.

Dr Safdar Ali said that the university is used to hold such events that not only highlight our rich culture but also provide recreation and entertainment facilities to the locals to refuge from monotonous routine.

Dr. Shoukat Ali said that the nations who keep their generations connected with their glorious past and traditions set new heights of development.