Guru Gobind Ji Birth Anniversary Celebrations From Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 07:14 PM

The birthday anniversary celebrations for the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji will start at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal on Friday, according to official sources

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The birthday anniversary celebrations for the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji will start at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Narowal on Friday, according to official sources.

Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir said on the directions of Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements including 'langar' (free food) had been completed for the yatrees.

About 2,000 local Sikh community members will attend the celebrations while Sikh yatrees from India will also participate. The central ceremony will be held on January 5 there.

Gurdwara Darbar Sahib will remain close for common tourists for three days.

