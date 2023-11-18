Open Menu

Guru Nanak Anniversary Marked

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Human Rights and Minority Affairs Secretary Dr Muhammad Shoaib Akbar cut a cake, along with Sikh and religious minority members at a ceremony at a local hotel to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said that Baba Guru Nanak’s birthday was an occasion to rejoice for the Sikh community. He mentioned that Baba Guru Nanak impressed people with his good morals and character.

Director Human rights Muhammad Yousaf in his welcome address briefed the participants about the measures taken by the department for religious minorities.

Kalyan Singh said that today is the 554th birth anniversary celebration of Baba Guru Nanak who was the first Guru of Sikhism, whose teachings were expressed through devotional hymns.

Archbishop of Lahore Sebastian Shaw, said in his address that due to conducive atmosphere for societal tolerance, minorities in Pakistan enjoyed rights which could not be even imagined in India. Professor Mahmood Ghaznavi said that religious minorities had complete freedom to perform their rituals in Pakistan.

Social worker Miss Nosheen highlighted the role of Baidari for securing rights of women.

Father James Chanan, Hindu activist Bhagat Lal, Majeed Abel and others also addressed to the ceremony and paid tribute to Baba Guru Nanak.

