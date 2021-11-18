Guru Nanak conveyed message of peace, interfaith harmony, love: Mahindar Pal

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Religious Affairs, Mahindar Pal Singh, Thursday said that Baba Guru Nanak conveyed the message of peace, brotherhood, and love , tolerance and Interfaith Harmony

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Religious Affairs, Mahindar Pal Singh, Thursday said that Baba Guru Nanak conveyed the message of peace, brotherhood, and love , tolerance and Interfaith Harmony.

He congratulated Sikh community on Baba Guru Nanak 552nd birth anniversary, said a press release.

He said that the anniversary was a joyous occasion for the Sikh community.

Upon arrival in Pakistan, the Sikh pilgrims were given a warm welcome like every year, the MPA stated.

He said, Punjab Government extended best facilities to the Sikh community for attending Baba Guru Nanak's birthday anniversary celebrations and for performing their rites.

He said that sharing each other's festivals promotes brotherhood, unity and solidarity.

.

Special attention has been paid to the maintenance, renovation and security of Gurdwaras of the Sikh community.

The government attaches great importance to welfare of minorities, Mahindar said and added that provision of basic rights to minorities and protection of their lives and property was the responsibility of the state.

He thanked Chief Minister Usman Bazdar and said that Rs 2.5 billion was being spent for the welfare of the minorities in the current financial year.

Two percent quota has been fixed for minorities in higher education which has opened doors for education in colleges and universities for minority students.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has ensured protection of minorities rights, the statement concluded.