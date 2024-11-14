Open Menu

Guru Nanak University To Remain Closed On Guru's 555th Birth Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Guru Nanak university to remain closed on Guru's 555th birth anniversary

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Baba Guru Nanak university will remain closed on the occasion of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary on Friday 15th November.

According to a notification, the university would remain closed to celebrate Baba Guru Nanak's 555th anniversary for which it has planned activities

APP/hkh/378

