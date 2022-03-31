Gurudwara Chowa Sahib made functional after 75 years

Gurudwara Chowa Sahib, an important religious site of the Sikh civilization, has been made functional in Jhelum after 75 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Gurudwara Chowa Sahib, an important religious site of the Sikh civilization, has been made functional in Jhelum after 75 years.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Chairman Dr. Amir Ahmed inaugurated the renovated site on Thursday, along with Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid Saleem and Deputy Secretary Shrines Muhammad Imran Gondal.

Pakistan Sikh Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) Chairman Sardar Ameer Singh and other members were present at the ceremony.

A meeting of the PSGPC was also held at Gurudwara Chowa Sahib and matters of Vaisakhi Mela 2022 were finalised.