UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gurunanak University To Bring Educational Revolution: Ijaz Shah

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 03:40 PM

Gurunanak University to bring educational revolution: Ijaz Shah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Anti-Narcotics Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Sunday that establishment of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib would bring an educational revolution in the region.

Addressing the central ceremony of 100-year celebrations of Sikh Religious festival Saka at Nanakana Sahib, he said the construction work of the university would soon be completed while vice chancellor of the university had already been appointed.

He said that separate departments for Punjabi and Khalisapan would be made in the university, adding that no donation was being taken on the name of University from anyone and all funds would be spent by the Pakistan government for the university.

The minister said that Sikh Founder Leader Baba Guru Nanak had given the message of love and peace to the world.

He said that having pleasant relationship with the minorities was the essential part of Islamic teachings, adding that white colour in the national flag represents minorities.

He said that all minorities in India were facing atrocities by the Indian rulers and the majority, whereas all minorities in Pakistan were given due respect by the society.

He said that Sikh community presented sacrifices of their lives to liberate Sikh Gurdawaras in India, addingthat the Sikh community always faced brutality with courageously and determination.

He said that serving the citizens of Nankana Sahib was an honour for him.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Nankana Sahib Sunday All From Government Love

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,250 new COVID-19 cases, 3,684 reco ..

26 minutes ago

Gulfood 2021 opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

4 hours ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

UAE stresses importance of digital technologies in ..

4 hours ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.