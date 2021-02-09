MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) Feb 09 (APP):Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has paid eulogizing tribute to Illustrious young Kashmiri leader Shaheed Muhammad Afzal Guru from IIOJK who was secretly hanged to death by India in New Delhi's Tihar Jail on February 9, 2013.

In a statement issued on Tuesday the JKNF said that the hanging of Guru was a ruthless murder of justice. The execution of Afzal Guru, he said, reinforced the point that there was no justice for Kashmiris in the Indian courts that instead of dispensing justice has become a tool in the hands of the government.

Terming it as miscarriage of justice the spokesman said that the Indian courts have violated the fundamentals of justice system by denying Guru the right to fair trial.

"It is unfortunate that despite the passage of several years the Guru family still awaits the return of mortal remains of Shaheed Guru who remains buried in the premises of the Tihar jail in New Delhi.

The JKNF spokesman while terming it as a basic violation of human rights urged the international human rights watchdogs to influence upon the government of India to return the mortal remains of Guru to his family in Kashmir.

Reiterating Kashmiris' pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical end the JKNF said that the people of Kashmir will follow in footprints of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their motherland and better future of the coming generations.