Guru's Martyrdom Day To Be Observed On Wednesday In AJK

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2022 | 07:38 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir paid rich tribute to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement particularly Muhammad Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhatt dedicated their lives for the liberation from Indian occupation.

While talking about the tyrannical acts of Indian government, he said that Muhammad Afzal Guru was hanged till death on February 9, 2013, similarly Mabqool Bhatt was hanged on February 11,1984 in Tihar Jail.

He lamented that Indian government did not hand over the bodies of the two martyrs to their families but buried them in Tihar Jail.

He stated that many other Hurriyat leaders including Ashraf Sehrai and the great Syed Ali Gillani were also victims of Indian atrocities who devoted their life for freedom movement.

"Even today, Kashmiri youth are fighting the toughest war in the history of the world against the Indian occupiers and thousands of Kashmiri people are being imprisoned", he added.

Uzair Ahmad Ghazali vowed to continue the struggle for independence movement from Indian occupation.

He said that Kashmiri will observe martyrs day of Afzal Guru and Mabqool Bhatt with the determination and commitment to carry forward the cause of martyrs till independence from India.Ghazali said that a rally would be held on February 9 in Shaheed Afzal Guru Chowk Domel to pay homage to the martyrs.

