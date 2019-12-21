(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a comedy play "Gustakhi Ma'af" here on Saturday with the message of revival and promotion of theater

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) presented a comedy play "Gustakhi Ma'af" here on Saturday with the message of revival and promotion of theater.

The play was directed by Usman Khan and produced by Abdullah Mian Afzal. The drama highlights humanity through education as well as human history and evolution.

Usman and Abdullah said that such plays provide inspiration to people, especially to our younger generation with a platform to exhibit their theatre skills in front of public.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said it was a wonderful effort by the Council for promotion and revival of the golden period of theatre, adding that "Alhamra arranges such activities and events on a regular basis to provide a quality entertainment to the people of Lahore." The event was attended by a large number of audience.