Gusty Winds Forecast For Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The local Met Office has forecast very hot weather with dust raising winds/gusty winds for Bahawalpur for next 24 hours.
The local Met Office has also forecast a dry and very hot weather for city for next 24 hours. The highest maximum temperature 45 centigrade and the lowest minimum 31 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours.
The dry and hot weather has also been forecast for rest of the region.
