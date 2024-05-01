Gusty winds/windstorm likely in southern parts of country: PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours with chances of gusty winds/windstorm in southern parts.

However, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, a trough of westerly wave was affecting upper parts of the country and likely to persist during next 12 to 18 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Hot and dry weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

The rainfall recorded was Punjab: Lahore (City 18mm, Airport 12), Sialkot (City 14, Airport 12), Gujranwala 09, Gujrat 05,

Noor Pur Thal 04, Joharabad, Narowal, T T Singh 03, Chaklala- Rawalpindi 02, Faisalabad, Jhang, Jhelum, Mangla 01, Kashmir: Kotli 12, Muzaffarabad (Airport 04, City 02), Garhi Dupatta 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 10, Saidu Sharif 09, Bannu 06, Mir Khani 05, Malam Jabba 04, Kalam, Balakot 03, Dir (Upper, Lower 02), Bacha Khan Airport, Pattan, Peshawar City 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Bagrote and Astore 01mm.

The highest temperatures recorded were Mithi 42C, Thatta, Dadu and Chhor 41C.