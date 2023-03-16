UrduPoint.com

Guterres Lauds Outgoing Pakistani General's Service As Head Of UN Mission In Western Sahara

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Guterres lauds outgoing Pakistani general's service as head of UN mission in Western Sahara

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised the "exemplary" service of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan who has completed his assignment as Force Commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), a world body's spokesman said Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised the "exemplary" service of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan who has completed his assignment as Force Commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), a world body's spokesman said Thursday.

Gen Reman has been replaced by Major General Md Fakhrul Ahsan of Bangladesh, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon brief at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The secretary-general is grateful to Major General Ur Rehman for his exemplary service and leadership of MINURSO," the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bangladesh United Nations New York

Recent Stories

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partner ..

Sharjah-India Roadshow promotes investment partnership

2 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skil ..

Sheikha Fatima recognises winners of Emirates Skills National Competition

17 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Ba ..

Ukraine's Zelenskyy Says Discussed Situation in Bakhmut With UK Prime Minister

8 minutes ago
 Eight arrested after Champions League violence in ..

Eight arrested after Champions League violence in Naples

8 minutes ago
 SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to particip ..

SU Vice Chancellor departs South Korea to participate in training program

8 minutes ago
 China urges Ukraine, Russia to restart peace talks ..

China urges Ukraine, Russia to restart peace talks 'as soon as possible'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.