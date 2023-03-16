United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised the "exemplary" service of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan who has completed his assignment as Force Commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), a world body's spokesman said Thursday

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has praised the "exemplary" service of Major General Zia Ur Rehman of Pakistan who has completed his assignment as Force Commander of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), a world body's spokesman said Thursday.

Gen Reman has been replaced by Major General Md Fakhrul Ahsan of Bangladesh, Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at the regular noon brief at UN Headquarters in New York.

"The secretary-general is grateful to Major General Ur Rehman for his exemplary service and leadership of MINURSO," the spokesman added.