Gutka Dealer Arrested, 100 Packets Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 11:34 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) New Karachi Industrial Area police station on Friday arrested a gutka dealer and recovered gutka packets from his possession.
During the operation, police arrested Waqas Jubba, a gutka/mawa dealer, from Makkah Colony Sector 11G and recovered 100 packets of prepared gutka from his possession, according to spokesperson for district Central Police.
A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.
