Gutka dealer arrested, 100 packets recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) New Karachi Industrial Area police station on Friday arrested a gutka dealer and recovered gutka packets from his possession.

During the operation, police arrested Waqas Jubba, a gutka/mawa dealer, from Makkah Colony Sector 11G and recovered 100 packets of prepared gutka from his possession, according to spokesperson for district Central Police.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.