Gutka factory busted in Orangi, four arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In a crackdown on the production of harmful substances, Orangi Police in District West raided a gutka and mawa manufacturing unit operating inside a residential plot in Baloch Goth

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a crackdown on the production of harmful substances, Orangi Police in District West raided a gutka and mawa manufacturing unit operating inside a residential plot in Baloch Goth.

Acting on a confidential tip, the police arrested four suspects and seized 65 packets of gutka/mawa, 10 kilograms of lime, Jillani powder, tobacco, chemicals, and packaging materials from the site.

According to police officials, the factory was endangering public health by producing toxic, unregulated products. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Faiz Muhammad, Fatah Muhammad, Zain-ul-Abideen, and Majid.