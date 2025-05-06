Open Menu

Gutka Factory Busted In Orangi, Four Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:51 PM

In a crackdown on the production of harmful substances, Orangi Police in District West raided a gutka and mawa manufacturing unit operating inside a residential plot in Baloch Goth

Acting on a confidential tip, the police arrested four suspects and seized 65 packets of gutka/mawa, 10 kilograms of lime, Jillani powder, tobacco, chemicals, and packaging materials from the site.

According to police officials, the factory was endangering public health by producing toxic, unregulated products. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Faiz Muhammad, Fatah Muhammad, Zain-ul-Abideen, and Majid.

