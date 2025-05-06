Gutka Factory Busted In Orangi, Four Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:51 PM
In a crackdown on the production of harmful substances, Orangi Police in District West raided a gutka and mawa manufacturing unit operating inside a residential plot in Baloch Goth
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In a crackdown on the production of harmful substances, Orangi Police in District West raided a gutka and mawa manufacturing unit operating inside a residential plot in Baloch Goth.
Acting on a confidential tip, the police arrested four suspects and seized 65 packets of gutka/mawa, 10 kilograms of lime, Jillani powder, tobacco, chemicals, and packaging materials from the site.
According to police officials, the factory was endangering public health by producing toxic, unregulated products. A case has been filed, and an investigation is underway.
The arrested suspects have been identified as Faiz Muhammad, Fatah Muhammad, Zain-ul-Abideen, and Majid.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif25 minutes ago
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive28 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..40 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam28 minutes ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation28 minutes ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food28 minutes ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik28 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase56 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack57 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha32 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour32 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..48 minutes ago