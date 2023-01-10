Gutka manufacturing factory unearthed in combing operation

A gutka manufacturing factory was unearthed in Allahdad Goth, Malir during a joint combing operation conducted by Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh against criminal elements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :A gutka manufacturing factory was unearthed in Allahdad Goth, Malir during a joint combing operation conducted by Police and Pakistan Rangers Sindh against criminal elements.

According to a spokesman for Malir police, a huge contingent of police and Rangers searched a number of suspicious houses in Hashim Goth, Allahdad Goth, and Moinabad Goth.

During the operation, a gutka manufacturing factory was unearthed in Allahdad and the owner of the factory was also arrested. The owner, identified as Muhammad Raasi alias Babay, was a criminal record holder, and About 11kg mawa, gutka, and tobacco were recovered from his possession.

Besides, two suspects identified as Sajid Ali and Muhammad Shahid were also taken into custody.

During the operation, more than 25 houses and the criminal record of 42 suspects were also checked.