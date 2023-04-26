UrduPoint.com

Gutka Seller Arrested In Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Iqbal Town police station of District West Police on Wednesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in banned hazardous gutka business

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Iqbal Town police station of District West Police on Wednesday arrested an accused allegedly involved in banned hazardous gutka business.

Accused identified as Zakir Ali son of Imamuddin was arrested on intelligence information, according to police.

A case had been registered against arrested accused and further investigations were underway.

