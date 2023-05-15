Gutka seller arrested red handed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Zaman Town police station on Monday arrested an alleged gutka seller red handed and recovered 4kg gutka from his possession.

The accused was arrested while selling gutka and at the time of arrest he identified himself as a journalist but failed to prove any identification as journalist according to police.

Arrested accused namely Hassan Ali was involved in the gutka/ mawa business under the guise of journalism. He was also facilitating other accused involved in the gutka business.

A case had been registered and further investigations were also launched.