UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gutka Shop Among 2 Sealed, Imposed Fine Rs 13,000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 01:32 PM

Gutka shop among 2 sealed, imposed fine Rs 13,000

Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs.13,000 collective fine to 4 food units and sealed another 2 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs.13,000 collective fine to 4 food units and sealed another 2 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities Thursday said that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, Paan Shops, and others food shops around the division and imposed collective fine Rs.

13,000 to 4 food points.

Food safety team has also sealed two units including Gull Yar Ahmad Khoya and Jiggar Paan Shop over producing selling Gutka and sub-standard Milk items.

The food safety teams have also served notices to other 120 food units.

Related Topics

Fine

Recent Stories

Russian Upper House Passes Bill on Creating Post o ..

2 minutes ago

Mitsubishi Motors denies emissions test fraud afte ..

2 minutes ago

Drive launched against unregistered vehicles in Ch ..

2 minutes ago

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blo ..

2 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics says Q4 net profit slumps 38%

6 minutes ago

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) waive-off pe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.