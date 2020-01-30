Gutka shop among 2 sealed, imposed fine Rs 13,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Food Safety teams have imposed fine Rs.13,000 collective fine to 4 food units and sealed another 2 over sub-standard production, using defective material and lack of cleanliness.

Food authorities Thursday said that food safety teams conducted raids at different Bakeries, Hotels, milk Shops, poultry shops, Paan Shops, and others food shops around the division and imposed collective fine Rs.

13,000 to 4 food points.

Food safety team has also sealed two units including Gull Yar Ahmad Khoya and Jiggar Paan Shop over producing selling Gutka and sub-standard Milk items.

The food safety teams have also served notices to other 120 food units.