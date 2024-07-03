Open Menu

Gutka Supplier Arrested, 100 Packets Seized

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Soldier Bazaar police station in District East on Wednesday arrested a gutka supplier and seized 100 packets of gutka from his possession.

The suspect, identified as Nadir, son of Iqbal, was apprehended during a patrol, according to the police.

The motorcycle used for the supply, bearing registration number KPC-9120, was also confiscated.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are underway.

