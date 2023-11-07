Gutka worth millions seized from Northern Bypass

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) In a successful operation, the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station of District West thwarted a major smuggling attempt, intercepting Indian gutka worth millions.

Acting on a crucial tip-off, law enforcement officials apprehended the culprits on the Northern Bypass, according to police.

The individuals in custody have been identified as Hafeezullah and Ali Ahmed.

Upon searching the suspect's vehicle, the authorities discovered a staggering 1,017 packets of Indian gutka concealed within 20 sacks. Furthermore, the police uncovered six different counterfeit number plates (three pairs) stashed in the vehicle, revealing a sophisticated strategy used by the accused to facilitate their illegal activities.

It has come to light that the arrested individuals frequently employed various fraudulent number plates on their vehicles to avoid detection while engaging in smuggling operations.

A case has been formally registered against the detained suspects, and further investigations are underway to delve deeper into their illegal activities. In addition to this, the police have confiscated both the vehicle used in the smuggling attempt and the fake number plates.

Notably, one of the apprehended individuals, Ali Ahmed, has a history of criminal activities and had previously been arrested for smuggling in Jamshoro and Nawabshah.