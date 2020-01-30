Gutka worth Rs 43 mln seized in Multan

Custom anti-smuggling department along with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized smuggled Indian gutka worth about Rs 43 million near from Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Custom anti-smuggling department along with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized smuggled Indian gutka worth about Rs 43 million near from Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday.

According to official source,the anti-smuggling custom department alongwith ANF team conducted raid and seized 3000 bags of smuggled Indian Gutka,a type of tobacco chew.

It was thoroughly said that the gutka was being shifted to Lahore from Quetta by truck,while the truck driver managed to escape.The truck was taken into custody and legal action also started, the sources said.