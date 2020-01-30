UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gutka Worth Rs 43 Mln Seized In Multan

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

Gutka worth Rs 43 mln seized in Multan

Custom anti-smuggling department along with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized smuggled Indian gutka worth about Rs 43 million near from Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) -:Custom anti-smuggling department along with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) seized smuggled Indian gutka worth about Rs 43 million near from Bahawalpur bypass here on Thursday.

According to official source,the anti-smuggling custom department alongwith ANF team conducted raid and seized 3000 bags of smuggled Indian Gutka,a type of tobacco chew.

It was thoroughly said that the gutka was being shifted to Lahore from Quetta by truck,while the truck driver managed to escape.The truck was taken into custody and legal action also started, the sources said.

Related Topics

India Lahore Quetta Driver Bahawalpur From Million

Recent Stories

Flo By Shahi Sawari Launches Services For Everyday ..

10 minutes ago

Al-khair university sells degrees: Chief Justice o ..

1 minute ago

New Islamabad Airport contractor paid Rs 560 mln k ..

2 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop technique to mor ..

24 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Fine Arts Festival to open Friday

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.