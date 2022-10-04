Gutless enemy wants to disrupt law & order: Senator Samina

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri on Tuesday said that the evil elements were making sinister attempts to spoil the peace and order situation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which would not be allowed under any circumstances.

Comprehensive steps have been taken to make the country's security arrangements more effective. She said that the enemy wanted to destabilize us so that he can achieve his nefarious goals, but there would be no compromise on the law and order situation in our beloved Pakistan.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zahri, while expressing deep grief and anger over the recent incidents of terrorism and bomb blasts in Afghanistan and Pakistan, said in her condemning statement that suddenly in the situation of peace and order in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Behind the corruption and terrorist attacks is the hand of our eternal enemy India, which does not want peace in Pakistan and Afghanistan she said.

She said that it was an undisputed fact that if the situation in Afghanistan deteriorates, it would have the biggest impact on Pakistan. Anti-national elements are not tolerating the construction and development of the dear country and peace and order and are carrying out cowardly attacks on innocent citizens and security forces as part of a well-thought-out plan to achieve their nefarious goals, which is strongly condemned by the enemies. We want to convince them that they cannot lower the morale of the nation committed to such a cowardly attack, very soon all these hostile elements will reach their end, she added.

Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that taking advantage of the political instability and divesting flood situation in the country, the hostile elements are once again conspiring to disrupt the peace and order situation in the country under a well-thought-out plan to take advantage of the country's situation.

She said that they could achieve their nefarious goals, which was a failed attempt by the defeated elements to destabilize the country adding that they were not happy and do heinous acts to achieve their nefarious goals, but Alhamdulillah, the entire nation, the Pakistan Army and other security forces have always crushed the evil intentions of anti-national elements.

The forces have eradicated terrorism from the country after great sacrifices and have always played their role to prevent terrorism and the establishment of law and order in the country and to protect the lives and property of the people, she noted.

She prayed for the martyrs and the injured in the martyrdom of security forces and civilians in the neighboring country of Afghanistan including Balochistan and other parts of the country.

Addressing the nation, especially the youth, she said that it was the national duty of all of us to play our part for the improvement of law and order and the protection of the homeland and to convince the enemies that the Pakistani nation was united and united against terrorism and such cowardly incidents of terrorism cannot dampen our spirits.