GWA Urges Govt To Prevent Mud Penetration To Gomal Zam Channels

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 08:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Gomal Welfare Association (GWA) on Wednesday demanded of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and the district administration to take immediate steps to stop mud water from entering the main canal and water channels from Gomal Zam Dam.

In a grand jirga convened here by the association and attended by hundreds of local elders and Tehsil Mayor Saddam Bettani, it was briefed that the mud water was contaminating the canal besides blocking the water channels. The jirga has urged the government and the district administration to take immediate steps.

