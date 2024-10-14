Gwadar Airport, CPEC-II To Open New Avenues Of Prosperity In Pakistan: Ahsan
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 11:54 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Gwadar airport and CPEC-Ii, would open new avenues of prosperity for Pakistan.
We are going to start CPEC-II, with the help of China, he said while talking to a private television channel.
Five economic corridors would also be opened in near future with China's support, he added.
A Cargo hub could be set up in Gwadar to increase business activities for the people of Balochistan, he said.
Commenting on SCO role for regional connectivity, he said rail and road links would strengthen business relations with Central Asian states and Europe.
In reply to a question, he said Gwadar and Oman routes could be revived to enhance economic activity in this part of the region.
To another question about PTI call for public meeting, he said, "No one would be allowed to create hurdle during the summit."
